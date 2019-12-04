Over Drive Voucher brings special discounts on MY2019 Kawasaki bikes

Kawasaki India is offering special discounts on select motorcycles under an 'Over Drive Voucher' offer. The special offer is only valid on MY2019 motorcycles, and it appears to be an exercise to clear the stock before the updated MY2020 vehicles arrive. Under the offer, Kawasaki India is offering the Ninja 1000 with a voucher worth INR 1,00,000.

Check out the voucher values offered with MY2019 Kawasaki bikes in the table below:

Model Voucher Amount Ninja 1000 INR 1,00,000 Ninja ZX-6R INR 66,000 Ninja 650 INR 75,000 Ninja 400 INR 60,000 Z 650 INR 85,000 Versys 650 INR 60,000 Vulcan S INR 66,000

Buyers can use the voucher to redeem against insurance, RTO charges or ex-showroom price or accessories. The offer is valid until the end of December 2019.

Kawasaki has already revealed the 2020 iterations of the Ninja 1000, Ninja 650 and the Z 650 in the international markets, and those products should reach Indian showrooms in early 2020. The MY2020 motorcycles feature several styling and feature updates. The Ninja 650, for example, features a revised front fascia that benefits from a Ninja 400/ZX-6R style LED headlights. The Z 650, too, drops the halogen headlight for a full LED unit.

Both 650 cc models pack an updated, TFT-colour instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The display works with Kawasaki “RIDEOLOGY THE APP” smartphone application to check the latest status update, record riding log and get a call/mail notification on the TFT-screen. The new instrument console enhances the premium-factor of the middleweight motorcycles from the Japanese brand. The suspension and braking setup remains identical to the outgoing models.

The 2020 Ninja 1000 also benefits from styling revisions, and the biggest change is visible from the back. The latest iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 features a single-sided exhaust canister instead of the twin-sided unit on its predecessor. The visual upgrades also include new LED headlights and taillights, a supersport-style front fender, new windshield and a three-piece side fairing construction. The 2020 Ninja 1000 also benefits from a new 4.3-inch TFT colour display with Bluetooth connectivity.

In other updates, Kawasaki has announced the launch of the 2020 Versys 1000 with new colour schemes in the Indian market. The 2020 iteration of the litre-class tourer is available at an ex-showroom (India) tag of INR 10.89 lakh.