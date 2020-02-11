India-bound 2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) officially revealed in Russia

The India-bound 2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) has been officially revealed in Russia. Do note that the Hyundai Verna is sold as Hyundai Solaris in the country.

The pre-facelift Hyundai Verna sold in Russia and India look the same, and so, the same should be the case with the facelifted sedan. The 2020 Hyundai Verna has a sportier front-end with sharper, full-LED headlamps, new, V-shaped radiator grille in a black finish, edgier bumper and fog lamp housing and reshaped lower air intake.

The profile of the facelifted Hyundai Verna is almost the same, save for the newly designed alloy wheels. The updated car’s rear-end also looks sportier, thanks to the restyled bumper with faux diffuser. The outer ends of the bumper seem to have air outlets, but whether they’re functional or just for show is yet to be known. The tail lamps have new graphics.

The interior design of the 2020 Hyundai Verna is only slightly different from the old model. The central air vents carry a new look and their adjusters have a silver trim around them. More importantly, there’s a new floating touchscreen infotainment system on board. Unlike in the Chinese-spec 2020 Hyundai Verna, a virtual instrument cluster isn’t included in the list of new features.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna will likely be sold with 115 PS 1.5-litre petrol and 115 PS diesel engines, both BS-VI compliant. These engines should be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. We do expect a CVT option in the petrol engine configurations and a 6-speed AT option in the diesel engine configurations, though.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna will likely be launched in India in the middle of the year (May-August).