2020 Hyundai Creta interior teased, looks much different from 2020 Hyundai ix25’s

The 2020 Hyundai Creta was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020. Now the official sketches of its interior, which seems to be noticeably different from the 2020 Hyundai ix25's, have been revealed.

While the live images gave a glimpse of the 2020 Hyundai Creta's interiors, the official sketches have revealed several new details. Sure, the absence of the gigantic portrait touchscreen panel is a major let down and the Indian SUV gets a conventional infotainment system and climate control panel. Nonetheless, the infotainment system's horizontal display is quite large and looks elegant. The central air-vents inside the Creta are of the same orientation as the ix25, but the outer-end air vents are vertical. Also, the fully digital instrument cluster in our model is a different unit.

The new images reveal that the 2020 Hyundai Creta will use an aircraft-style gearshift lever, probably the same unit as the 2020 Hyundai ix25, in the configurations fitted with an automatic transmission. The differently designed steering wheel might not go well with the tough character of an SUV. It seems to be the same unit found inside the next-gen Hyundai i20.

As far exteriors are concerned, the all-new Creta is an exact copy of the 2020 ix25 save for the tweaked radiator grille at the front and the distinctive dual-tone alloy wheels.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will likely be offered with 140 PS 1.4L turbocharged petrol, 115 PS 1.5L N/A petrol and 115 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel engines. A 6-speed MT should be standard but CVT, 6-speed AT and 7-speed DCT options are expected. The launch will take place in March.