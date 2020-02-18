2020 Hyundai i20 exterior leaked ahead of Geneva debut [In 6 full-HD images]

The exterior images of the 2020 Hyundai i20 have leaked online. The all-new premium hatchback will be unveiled at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show on 3 March.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is the third generation of the Hyundai Getz successor. It has a more youthful character with a trendier exterior design. The front-end gives the impression that the car has a wide and low stance. The sporty design cues such as the honeycomb grille, pronounced outers of the new bumper, the upswept, angular LED headlamps and the power dome on the bonnet further elevate the car’s aggressiveness.

The profile incorporates sharp character lines and sleek new mirrors. A chrome stripe highlights the beltline and goes all the way back to the top of the C-pillar. Right behind it, the new signature design of Hyundais, a black trim panel with three horizontal slats, can be seen. The squarish boot lid and the wraparound tail lamps bordering two of its sides is another thing worth noticing on the sides.

At the rear, the 2020 Hyundai i20 sports Z-shaped LED combination lamps that are connected via a light stripe on the tailgate and a sportier bumper with a faux diffuser and fog lamps and reflectors clubbed together on the outer ends. There’ll be a hot Hyundai i20 N as well, but that’ll likely come out a little later.

While the exterior design is more dynamic, the interior design of the 2020 Hyundai i20 will have minimalist vibes with the motto less is more. Luxury car-style clubbed central display and virtual instrument cluster - both 10.25-inch panels - have been officially confirmed. It’s only a matter of days now before we get to see the cabin now.

Depending on the market, the 2020 Hyundai i20 should be offered with 83 PS 1.2L N/A petrol, 100 PS/120 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol, ~90 PS 1.5L diesel and 115 PS 1.5L petrol engines. The N variant will likely use a 1.6L or 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine with a maximum power output of over 200 PS.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is said to reach Indian showrooms in June.