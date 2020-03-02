2020 Hyundai Creta pre-bookings open, interior officially revealed

Official pre-bookings for the 2020 Hyundai Creta are open now. Customers can now reserve their upcoming premium SUV with a deposit of INR 25,000 online or at a dealership.

2020 Hyundai Creta Interior Dashboard
The digital instrument cluster of the 2020 Hyundai Creta may not be configurable like that of the VW T-Roc.

Hyundai has also revealed the interior of the 2020 Creta for India today. While the exterior is only slightly different from that of the 2020 ix25, the interior is way more different.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta misses out on the 2020 Hyundai ix25's luxury vehicle-style huge touchscreen that combines the infotainment and comfort functions like in Volvos and Teslas. The aircraft-style gearshift lever of the Indian model doesn’t feature a digital gear indicator either. Its digital instrument cluster probably doesn't include configurable displays like the upcoming VW T-Roc's unit.

2020 Hyundai Creta Cabin Seats
The 2020 Hyundai Creta features Black & Greige interior colour scheme and leatherette upholstery.

While the Indian model’s infotainment system sits flush inside the centre and its sleek buttons give an elegant styling. The climate control panel below them looks mundane and is among the least attractive parts of the cabin. The luxury car-like steering wheel doesn’t go well with the body style. Unlike in the Chinese SUV, the outer-end air vents are vertical units. The design of the centre air vents is also different.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Key features

DesignTechnologyPerformanceConnectivityExperienceComfort

Trio Beam LED Headlamps

Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

New BS-VI engines

Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands

10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link

Rear Window Sunshade

Crescent Glow LED DRL

Auto Healthy Air Purifier

7DCT & IVT (CVT) in Petrol Engine

Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App

Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting

Rear Seat Headrest Cushion

17-inch two-tone alloy wheels

7-inch Supervision Cluster with Digital Display

Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport

Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers)

2 Step Rear Seat Reclining

Lightning Arch C-Pillar

Remote Engine Start (in MT configurations)

Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Front & Rear USB Charger

Twin-Tip Exhaust

Paddle Shifters

Rear Disc Brakes

TPMS

LED Reading Lamps

Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler

Driver Rear View Monitor

Cooled Glove Box

Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM

2020 Hyundai Creta - Mechanical configurations

EngineMaximum PowerMaximum TorqueTransmissionDrivetrain LayoutFuel Economy Rating
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 Nm6-speed MTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 NmCVTFWDTBD
1.4L turbocharged petrol140 PS242 Nm7-speed DCTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MTFWD21.4 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed ATFWDTBD

2020 Hyundai Creta - Colour options

  • Polar White
  • Typhoon Silver
  • Phantom Black
  • Lava Orange
  • Titan Grey
  • Deep Forest (Turbo Only)
  • Galaxy Blue (New)
  • Red Mulberry (New)
  • Polar White with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone)
  • Lava Orange with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone)

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) variants, specs & fuel economy figures leaked

2020 Hyundai Creta - Variants

  • Creta 1.5L petrol manual EX
  • Creta 1.5L petrol manual S
  • Creta 1.5L petrol manual SX
  • Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX
  • Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX (O)
  • Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX
  • Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX (O)
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual E
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual EX
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual S
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX (O)
  • Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX
  • Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX (O)

2020 Hyundai Creta - Launch date & pricing

The launch of the 2020 Hyundai Creta will take place on 17 March 2020. Its prices will likely start at somewhere around INR 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

2020 Hyundai Creta - Image Gallery

