2020 Hyundai Creta pre-bookings open, interior officially revealed

Official pre-bookings for the 2020 Hyundai Creta are open now. Customers can now reserve their upcoming premium SUV with a deposit of INR 25,000 online or at a dealership.
Hyundai has also revealed the interior of the 2020 Creta for India today. While the exterior is only slightly different from that of the 2020 ix25, the interior is way more different.
The 2020 Hyundai Creta misses out on the 2020 Hyundai ix25's luxury vehicle-style huge touchscreen that combines the infotainment and comfort functions like in Volvos and Teslas. The aircraft-style gearshift lever of the Indian model doesn’t feature a digital gear indicator either. Its digital instrument cluster probably doesn't include configurable displays like the upcoming VW T-Roc's unit.
While the Indian model’s infotainment system sits flush inside the centre and its sleek buttons give an elegant styling. The climate control panel below them looks mundane and is among the least attractive parts of the cabin. The luxury car-like steering wheel doesn’t go well with the body style. Unlike in the Chinese SUV, the outer-end air vents are vertical units. The design of the centre air vents is also different.
2020 Hyundai Creta - Key features
|Design
|Technology
|Performance
|Connectivity
|Experience
|Comfort
Trio Beam LED Headlamps
Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof
|New BS-VI engines
Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands
|10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link
Rear Window Sunshade
Crescent Glow LED DRL
Auto Healthy Air Purifier
7DCT & IVT (CVT) in Petrol Engine
Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App
Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting
Rear Seat Headrest Cushion
|17-inch two-tone alloy wheels
7-inch Supervision Cluster with Digital Display
Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport
Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers)
2 Step Rear Seat Reclining
Lightning Arch C-Pillar
Remote Engine Start (in MT configurations)
Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud
Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold
Front & Rear USB Charger
Twin-Tip Exhaust
Paddle Shifters
Rear Disc Brakes
TPMS
LED Reading Lamps
Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
Driver Rear View Monitor
Cooled Glove Box
Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM
2020 Hyundai Creta - Mechanical configurations
|Engine
|Maximum Power
|Maximum Torque
|Transmission
|Drivetrain Layout
|Fuel Economy Rating
|1.5L naturally aspirated petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|6-speed MT
|FWD
|16.8 km/l
|1.5L naturally aspirated petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|CVT
|FWD
|TBD
|1.4L turbocharged petrol
|140 PS
|242 Nm
|7-speed DCT
|FWD
|16.8 km/l
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed MT
|FWD
|21.4 km/l
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed AT
|FWD
|TBD
2020 Hyundai Creta - Colour options
- Polar White
- Typhoon Silver
- Phantom Black
- Lava Orange
- Titan Grey
- Deep Forest (Turbo Only)
- Galaxy Blue (New)
- Red Mulberry (New)
- Polar White with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone)
- Lava Orange with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone)
2020 Hyundai Creta - Variants
- Creta 1.5L petrol manual EX
- Creta 1.5L petrol manual S
- Creta 1.5L petrol manual SX
- Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX
- Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX (O)
- Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX
- Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX (O)
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual E
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual EX
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual S
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX (O)
- Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX
- Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX (O)
2020 Hyundai Creta - Launch date & pricing
The launch of the 2020 Hyundai Creta will take place on 17 March 2020. Its prices will likely start at somewhere around INR 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).