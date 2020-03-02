2020 Hyundai Creta pre-bookings open, interior officially revealed

Official pre-bookings for the 2020 Hyundai Creta are open now. Customers can now reserve their upcoming premium SUV with a deposit of INR 25,000 online or at a dealership.

Hyundai has also revealed the interior of the 2020 Creta for India today. While the exterior is only slightly different from that of the 2020 ix25, the interior is way more different.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta misses out on the 2020 Hyundai ix25's luxury vehicle-style huge touchscreen that combines the infotainment and comfort functions like in Volvos and Teslas. The aircraft-style gearshift lever of the Indian model doesn’t feature a digital gear indicator either. Its digital instrument cluster probably doesn't include configurable displays like the upcoming VW T-Roc's unit.

While the Indian model’s infotainment system sits flush inside the centre and its sleek buttons give an elegant styling. The climate control panel below them looks mundane and is among the least attractive parts of the cabin. The luxury car-like steering wheel doesn’t go well with the body style. Unlike in the Chinese SUV, the outer-end air vents are vertical units. The design of the centre air vents is also different.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Key features

Design Technology Performance Connectivity Experience Comfort Trio Beam LED Headlamps Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof New BS-VI engines Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link Rear Window Sunshade Crescent Glow LED DRL Auto Healthy Air Purifier 7DCT & IVT (CVT) in Petrol Engine Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting Rear Seat Headrest Cushion 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels 7-inch Supervision Cluster with Digital Display Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers) 2 Step Rear Seat Reclining Lightning Arch C-Pillar Remote Engine Start (in MT configurations) Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold Front & Rear USB Charger Twin-Tip Exhaust Paddle Shifters Rear Disc Brakes TPMS LED Reading Lamps Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler Driver Rear View Monitor Cooled Glove Box Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM

2020 Hyundai Creta - Mechanical configurations

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout Fuel Economy Rating 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD TBD 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 21.4 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD TBD

2020 Hyundai Creta - Colour options

Polar White

Typhoon Silver

Phantom Black

Lava Orange

Titan Grey

Deep Forest (Turbo Only)

Galaxy Blue (New)

Red Mulberry (New)

Polar White with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone)

Lava Orange with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone)

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) variants, specs & fuel economy figures leaked

2020 Hyundai Creta - Variants

Creta 1.5L petrol manual EX

Creta 1.5L petrol manual S

Creta 1.5L petrol manual SX

Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX

Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX (O)

Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX

Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX (O)

Creta 1.5L diesel manual E

Creta 1.5L diesel manual EX

Creta 1.5L diesel manual S

Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX

Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX (O)

Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX

Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX (O)

2020 Hyundai Creta - Launch date & pricing

The launch of the 2020 Hyundai Creta will take place on 17 March 2020. Its prices will likely start at somewhere around INR 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).