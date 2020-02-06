2020 Hyundai Creta unveiled, to be launched in March - Live From Auto Expo 2020 [Update]

Update 2: Walkaround video of the 2020 Hyundai Creta added to the story.

: More images of the 2020 Hyundai Creta added. Check out the image gallery at the end of the story to see all the new images.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is having its world premiere at Auto Expo 2020. Hyundai will launch the new generation Hyundai Creta in India next month.

While the previous generation Hyundai Creta was a proper conventionally designed SUV, the new generation Hyundai Creta aims to spice things up by mixing radically designed elements. The newly designed front and rear fascias are inspired by that of the Hyundai Palisade. That’s clearly evident from the look of those split LED headlamps and the vertical LED rear combination lamps. The Indian model has a radiator grille different from the Chinese model (2020 Hyundai ix25). Noteworthy exterior elements also include a "flying C-pillar", new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and the unique layout of the CRETA emblem at the rear.

While the exterior of the 2020 Hyundai Creta may be polarising, the interior of the 2020 Hyundai Creta will set a new benchmark in its segment in our market. The dashboard is more compact and has clean, serene surfacing to go with the minimalist theme of the overall interior design. The centre console is dominated by a huge portrait-style touchscreen display that combines the functions of the infotainment system and even the climate control system among others.

The central air vents are car-like horizontal units and positioned together. There’s a more compact steering wheel, on the front of which lies a fully digital instrument cluster. The aircraft-style gearshift lever with a digital gear indicator is another sophisticated piece of attraction inside the 2020 Hyundai Creta. What’s also included in the package is a panoramic sunroof and a plethora of BlueLink connected car features.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be offered with 140 PS 1.4L turbocharged petrol, 115 PS 1.5L N/A petrol and 115 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel engines. Buyers will be able to choose between 6-speed MT, a CVT and a 7-speed DCT as well.

Hyundai will announce the prices of the 2020 Creta in India next month. Deliveries will commence shortly after. Early birds can pre-book their next-gen Creta now.