2020 Hyundai Creta pre-bookings cross 10,000 units in 10 days

11/03/2020 - 14:00 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
Hyundai had started accepting pre-bookings for the 2020 Creta on 2 March 2020. Today, it has announced that it has received more than 10,000 reservations for the upcoming premium SUV.

2020 Hyundai Creta Front Three Quarters Official I
Hyundai began the series production of the next-gen Creta at its Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu last week.

Hyundai began the series production of the next-gen Creta at its Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu last week. It has commenced dispatching the display units of the all-new sub-compact SUV to dealerships. Some showrooms have already received and put their unit(s) on display now. The company is asking a deposit of INR 25,000 to pre-book the 2020 Creta.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is available in E, S, SX and SX (O) equipment lines. Split LED headlamps and tail lamps, voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, touch-operated air purifier, 7-inch Supervision cluster, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link, electric parking brake and 8-speaker Bose premium sound system are some of the key features of the all-new premium B-SUV. In all, there are 14 different variants to choose from.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Key features

DesignTechnologyPerformanceConnectivityExperienceComfort

Trio Beam LED Headlamps

Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

New BS-VI engines

Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands

10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link

Rear Window Sunshade

Crescent Glow LED DRL

Auto Healthy Air Purifier

7DCT & IVT (CVT) in Petrol Engine

Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App

Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting

Rear Seat Headrest Cushion

17-inch two-tone alloy wheels

7-inch Supervision Cluster with Digital Display

Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport

Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers)

2 Step Rear Seat Reclining

Lightning Arch C-Pillar

Remote Engine Start (in MT configurations)

Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Front & Rear USB Charger

Twin-Tip Exhaust

Paddle Shifters

Rear Disc Brakes

TPMS

LED Reading Lamps

Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler

Driver Rear View Monitor

Cooled Glove Box

Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM

2020 Hyundai Creta - Variants

  • Creta 1.5L petrol manual EX
  • Creta 1.5L petrol manual S
  • Creta 1.5L petrol manual SX
  • Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX
  • Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX (O)
  • Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX
  • Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX (O)
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual E
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual EX
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual S
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX
  • Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX (O)
  • Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX
  • Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX (O)

Hyundai offers the 2020 Creta with a 1.5L N/A petrol engine linked to a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine paired with a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT and a 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine coupled to a 7-speed DCT. In all, five different mechanical configurations available.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Mechanical configurations

EngineMaximum PowerMaximum TorqueTransmissionDrivetrain LayoutFuel Economy Rating
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 Nm6-speed MTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 NmCVTFWDTBD
1.4L turbocharged petrol140 PS242 Nm7-speed DCTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MTFWD21.4 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed ATFWDTBD

2020 Hyundai Creta - Colour options

  • Polar White
  • Typhoon Silver
  • Phantom Black
  • Lava Orange
  • Titan Grey
  • Deep Forest (Turbo Only)
  • Galaxy Blue (New)
  • Red Mulberry (New)
  • Polar White with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone)
  • Lava Orange with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone)

2020 Hyundai Creta Interior Dashboard
The 2020 Hyundai Creta is available in E, S, SX and SX (O) trims.

Also Read: 2021 Hyundai Elantra exterior and interior teased, to debut on 18 March [Video]

Hyundai will launch the 2020 Creta in India on 17 March 2020.

