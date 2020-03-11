2020 Hyundai Creta pre-bookings cross 10,000 units in 10 days

Hyundai had started accepting pre-bookings for the 2020 Creta on 2 March 2020. Today, it has announced that it has received more than 10,000 reservations for the upcoming premium SUV.

Hyundai began the series production of the next-gen Creta at its Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu last week. It has commenced dispatching the display units of the all-new sub-compact SUV to dealerships. Some showrooms have already received and put their unit(s) on display now. The company is asking a deposit of INR 25,000 to pre-book the 2020 Creta.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is available in E, S, SX and SX (O) equipment lines. Split LED headlamps and tail lamps, voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, touch-operated air purifier, 7-inch Supervision cluster, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link, electric parking brake and 8-speaker Bose premium sound system are some of the key features of the all-new premium B-SUV. In all, there are 14 different variants to choose from.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Key features

Design Technology Performance Connectivity Experience Comfort Trio Beam LED Headlamps Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof New BS-VI engines Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link Rear Window Sunshade Crescent Glow LED DRL Auto Healthy Air Purifier 7DCT & IVT (CVT) in Petrol Engine Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting Rear Seat Headrest Cushion 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels 7-inch Supervision Cluster with Digital Display Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers) 2 Step Rear Seat Reclining Lightning Arch C-Pillar Remote Engine Start (in MT configurations) Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold Front & Rear USB Charger Twin-Tip Exhaust Paddle Shifters Rear Disc Brakes TPMS LED Reading Lamps Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler Driver Rear View Monitor Cooled Glove Box Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM

2020 Hyundai Creta - Variants

Creta 1.5L petrol manual EX

Creta 1.5L petrol manual S

Creta 1.5L petrol manual SX

Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX

Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX (O)

Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX

Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX (O)

Creta 1.5L diesel manual E

Creta 1.5L diesel manual EX

Creta 1.5L diesel manual S

Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX

Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX (O)

Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX

Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX (O)

Hyundai offers the 2020 Creta with a 1.5L N/A petrol engine linked to a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine paired with a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT and a 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine coupled to a 7-speed DCT. In all, five different mechanical configurations available.

2020 Hyundai Creta - Mechanical configurations

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout Fuel Economy Rating 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD TBD 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 21.4 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD TBD

2020 Hyundai Creta - Colour options

Polar White

Typhoon Silver

Phantom Black

Lava Orange

Titan Grey

Deep Forest (Turbo Only)

Galaxy Blue (New)

Red Mulberry (New)

Polar White with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone)

Lava Orange with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone)

Hyundai will launch the 2020 Creta in India on 17 March 2020.