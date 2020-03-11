2020 Hyundai Creta pre-bookings cross 10,000 units in 10 days

Hyundai had started accepting pre-bookings for the 2020 Creta on 2 March 2020. Today, it has announced that it has received more than 10,000 reservations for the upcoming premium SUV.
Hyundai began the series production of the next-gen Creta at its Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu last week. It has commenced dispatching the display units of the all-new sub-compact SUV to dealerships. Some showrooms have already received and put their unit(s) on display now. The company is asking a deposit of INR 25,000 to pre-book the 2020 Creta.
The 2020 Hyundai Creta is available in E, S, SX and SX (O) equipment lines. Split LED headlamps and tail lamps, voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, touch-operated air purifier, 7-inch Supervision cluster, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link, electric parking brake and 8-speaker Bose premium sound system are some of the key features of the all-new premium B-SUV. In all, there are 14 different variants to choose from.
2020 Hyundai Creta - Key features
|Design
|Technology
|Performance
|Connectivity
|Experience
|Comfort
Trio Beam LED Headlamps
Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof
|New BS-VI engines
Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands
|10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link
Rear Window Sunshade
Crescent Glow LED DRL
Auto Healthy Air Purifier
7DCT & IVT (CVT) in Petrol Engine
Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App
Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting
Rear Seat Headrest Cushion
|17-inch two-tone alloy wheels
7-inch Supervision Cluster with Digital Display
Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport
Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers)
2 Step Rear Seat Reclining
Lightning Arch C-Pillar
Remote Engine Start (in MT configurations)
Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud
Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold
Front & Rear USB Charger
Twin-Tip Exhaust
Paddle Shifters
Rear Disc Brakes
TPMS
LED Reading Lamps
Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
Driver Rear View Monitor
Cooled Glove Box
Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM
2020 Hyundai Creta - Variants
- Creta 1.5L petrol manual EX
- Creta 1.5L petrol manual S
- Creta 1.5L petrol manual SX
- Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX
- Creta 1.5L petrol CVT SX (O)
- Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX
- Creta 1.4L petrol DCT SX (O)
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual E
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual EX
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual S
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX
- Creta 1.5L diesel manual SX (O)
- Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX
- Creta 1.5L diesel automatic SX (O)
Hyundai offers the 2020 Creta with a 1.5L N/A petrol engine linked to a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine paired with a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT and a 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine coupled to a 7-speed DCT. In all, five different mechanical configurations available.
2020 Hyundai Creta - Mechanical configurations
|Engine
|Maximum Power
|Maximum Torque
|Transmission
|Drivetrain Layout
|Fuel Economy Rating
|1.5L naturally aspirated petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|6-speed MT
|FWD
|16.8 km/l
|1.5L naturally aspirated petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|CVT
|FWD
|TBD
|1.4L turbocharged petrol
|140 PS
|242 Nm
|7-speed DCT
|FWD
|16.8 km/l
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed MT
|FWD
|21.4 km/l
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed AT
|FWD
|TBD
2020 Hyundai Creta - Colour options
- Polar White
- Typhoon Silver
- Phantom Black
- Lava Orange
- Titan Grey
- Deep Forest (Turbo Only)
- Galaxy Blue (New)
- Red Mulberry (New)
- Polar White with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone)
- Lava Orange with Phantom Black (Dual-Tone)
Hyundai will launch the 2020 Creta in India on 17 March 2020.