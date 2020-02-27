2020 Hyundai Creta fuel economy figures revealed, to deliver up to 21.4 km/l

The fuel economy figures of the 2020 Hyundai Creta are out. The upcoming premium SUV will deliver up to 21.4 km/l depending on the engine and transmission selected.

Hyundai will offer the 2020 Creta in India in a total of 5 mechanical configurations. Below are the details about the same:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout Fuel Economy Rating 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD TBD 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 21.4 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD TBD

The 2020 Hyundai Creta's engines and transmissions are already being used in the Kia Seltos. Both SUVs are based on the same platform. Unlike the Kia model, the Hyundai model will get a 7-seat version, sometime in 2021. Kia, on the other hand, will launch a compact MPV using the same platform in 2021.

Back to the next-gen Hyundai Creta, it will be offered in E, EX, S, SX and SX (O) trims. In total, there will be 14 configurations available. It will be equipped with features like split LED headlamps, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED rear combination lamps, panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, aircraft-style gearshift lever, virtual instrument cluster, large touchscreen infotainment system and six airbags.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta's chief rival will be its platform-mate Kia Seltos. However, bigger, C-segment SUVs like the MG Hector and Tata Harrier will also be included in the list of competitors based on pricing.

Also Read: Hyundai to launch 2020 Verna (facelift) in India on 26 March

Hyundai will launch the 2020 Creta in India on 17 March. The very next day, Volkswagen will launch its own global premium B-SUV - the T-Roc. However, this will be a CBU import and it may cost above INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Source: autocarindia.com]