2020 Hyundai Creta interior revealed, is totally different 2020 Hyundai ix25’s

The 2020 Hyundai Creta’s interior has been unofficially revealed. Apparently, its interior design is totally different from that of the 2020 Hyundai ix25.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta’s interior design looks simpler than that of the 2020 Hyundai ix25. That’s mostly because of the lack of the gigantic portrait touchscreen panel. Instead, the Indian model gets a conventional infotainment system and climate control panel. Still, this unit is quite large and looks very elegant. Unlike in the Chinese model, the outer-end air vents are vertical. The central air vents are boxier but are in the same orientation.

The display unit is equipped with a manual transmission, and so, we are yet to know whether an aircraft-style automatic gearshift lever will be on offer in the configurations specified with an automatic transmission. Another difference is the more stylish steering wheel in the all-new Hyundai Creta, similar to those of higher-class global models such as the 2020 Hyundai Sonata mid-size sedan and the 2020 Hyundai Grandeur flagship sedan.

On the outside, the 2020 Hyundai Creta looks very similar to the 2020 Hyundai ix25. Both models feature a unique radiator design and their own set of dual-tone alloy wheels. Expect the global model to be offered with 115 PS 1.5L N/A petrol, 140 PS 1.4L turbocharged petrol and 115 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel engines. While a 6-speed MT will be standard, these engines could be offered with a CVT, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT options respectively.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is will reportedly be launched in India in the middle of next month.

[Image Source: team-bhp.com]