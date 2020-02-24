VW T-Roc (premium B-SUV) to be launched in India on 18 March

Following the Tiguan Allspace on 3 March 2020, Volkswagen will launch the T-Roc in India on 18 March 2020. Both the upcoming premium SUVs were introduced in the country at Auto Expo 2020 earlier this month and are available to pre-book officially now.

The VW T-Roc is nearly the size of the 2021 VW Taigun and thus sits below the VW Tiguan Allspace. Underpinned by the versatile MQB platform, the crossover model measures 4,234 mm in length, 1,819 mm in width and 1,572 mm (FWD)/1,573 mm (AWD) in height. It has a 2,590 mm wheelbase. The boot space is 445 litres. Folding down the rear seat backrests boosts the cargo capacity to as much as 1,290 litres.

The VW T-Roc sold in India will come loaded with features like dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps with DRL, LED tail lights, panoramic sunroof (1,364 mm x 870 mm), Vienna leather seats, Climatronic two-zone automatic climate control system with rear AC vents, passive keyless entry with keyless start, reverse parking camera, six airbags, ESC and TPMS.

As for the infotainment system, the VW T-Roc offered in our market will be equipped with the glass-encased 8.0-inch Composition Media system with CD player, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A more advanced, 8.0-inch Discover Media system based on it, featuring navigation and a broad range of vehicle information, is offered in other markets. Also not on offer here, neither as standard nor as an option, will be the 11.7-inch Active Info Display fully digital instrument cluster.

While a selection of TSI turbocharged petrol and TDI turbocharged diesel engines are available internationally, in India, the 1.5L TSI-Evo petrol engine will be standard. This engine produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. It can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission in FWD drivetrain layout or with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission in FWD drivetrain layout/AWD drivetrain layout (with 4MOTION AWD system). In our market, the 7-speed DSG transmission will be standard and the 4MOTION AWD system won’t be available.

The VW T-Roc will likely cost above INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom), as it will be a CBU import. It is made in Palmela, Portugal. No more than 2,500 units will be sold annually.