New Honda Jazz (facelift) to feature LED headlamps - IAB Report

The new Honda Jazz has been teased just weeks before its launch in India. The new development has revealed a number of things, one of which is that it will feature LED headlamps.

The new Honda Jazz India is about to get was released internationally in mid-2017. Yes, this has been the facelifted Mk3 Honda Jazz for international markets for nearly three years now. In India, sadly, the facelifted Mk3 Honda Jazz launched in mid-2018 was the same old model with just one design change - LED tail light. It will be only now, in mid-2020, that we will get the actual facelifted Mk3 Honda Jazz that has been plying on the streets of other markets for nearly three years now.

The teaser image reveals that the second facelift for the Mk3 Honda Jazz in India will bring the changes that were introduced in the Mk3 Honda Jazz internationally with the first (and the only) facelift internationally in mid-2017. These will be a more dynamic front bumper, a more upright brand logo on the upper grille and LED headlamps. However, the Mk3 hatchback in our market won’t be matching the international car even after the second facelift, as it won’t be getting new alloy wheels.

The rear bumper of the once-again-facelifted Mk3 Honda Jazz in India should also be new, the same unit which the third-gen model had received internationally with the facelift in mid-2017. We don’t expect anything new inside on the design front.

The second minor model change for the previous generation Honda Jazz in India will see the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine getting upgraded to BS6. Currently, the petrol engine produces 90 PS and 110 Nm of torque and the diesel engine develops 100 PS and 200 Nm of torque. The former was available with a 5-speed MT and a CVT, while the latter came with a 6-speed MT as standard. The maximum power and maximum torque of the engines and the transmission choices should remain unchanged.

