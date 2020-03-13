Exclusive: 2020 Honda WR-V variants and specs leaked, to be launched soon

In addition to the next-gen City, Honda will launch the facelifted WR-V by early next month. In a new development, the specifications and variants of the 2020 WR-V have leaked.

The 2020 Honda WR-V measures 3,999 mm in length, 1,734 mm in width and 1,601 mm in height. It has a 2,555 mm wheelbase. These dimensions are the same as those of the old model. The petrol engine of the facelifted model is a BS-VI compliant 66 kW (90 PS) 1.2-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit. It will be linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. It will be available in SV and VX trims.

Honda has never offered a CVT in the WR-V and it doesn’t plan to introduce a CVT in it even with the facelift. A 5-speed manual transmission will remain standard in the petrol variants. There’s no word on the diesel variants yet.

The 1.5-litre i-DTEC turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine currently shared by the old WR-V, old City, previous generation Jazz, Amaze and the BR-V is going to be upgraded to BS-VI. But when that will happen isn’t known yet. In the old WR-V, it comes linked to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The 2020 Honda WR-V features a new radiator grille with horizontal slats and a more upright Solid Wing chrome grille, LED projector headlamps (instead of halogen headlamps) and tweaked rear combination lamps including C-shaped LED tail light. The cosmetic changes on the outside are minor. The interior of the new model hasn't been revealed yet, but no major revisions are expected there either.

Pre-bookings for the 2020 Honda WR-V are now open.

Old Honda WR-V - Prices*

Trim Price (Petrol) Price (Diesel) S Edge+ Edition INR 8,08,050 INR 9,16,050 S INR 8,15,000 INR 9,25,000 V - INR 9,95,000 VX INR 9,25,000 INR 10,35,000 VX Exclusive Edition INR 9,35,050 INR 10,48,050

*Ex-showroom Delhi