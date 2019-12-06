2020 Honda City with full-LED headlamps spied in India

The 2020 Honda City has been spied testing in India yet again. The latest sighting has shown the car's full-LED headlamps, not to say that there were any doubts about this features available in our market.

In Thailand, the all-new Honda City will be sold in S, V, SV and RS variants. The sporty RS variant was not offered on any of the previous generation models. The 2020 Honda City is a fine mix of sportiness and elegance when it comes to exterior design. The looks aren't particulary striking but bold enough to draw attention. If not for the fully revamped front fascias, it wouldn't appear much different from the old model because of the very similar proportions. In addition to wing-shaped LED headlamps, it features 16-inch alloy wheels and LED tail lamps.

Inside, the Honda City gets a fully redesigned dashboard, centre console, steering wheel and instrument panel with the latest full model change. The new design is nothing extraordinary but it undoubtedly is a notch above from the old one. The steering wheel sure could've looked better and the switch from horizontal HVAC vents to vertical units like in pickup trucks and SUVs might have been a wrong move. The instrument panel now comprises conventionally placed analogue gauges and MID, but still looks dated, as the world has already moved to fully digital units.

Key features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, 8 speakers and leather upholstery as well. In addition to a fully digital instrument panel, electric adjustment for driver's seat, heating for front seats and wireless charging for smartphone are also among the list of missing advanced features that old competitors already offer.

The Thai-spec 2020 Honda City employs a new 122 PS/172Nm 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo petrol engine with a CVT as standard. The Indian-spec car will be launched with enhanced, BS-VI compliant versions of the 1.5L i-VTEC petrol and 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engines. The petrol engine will likely be linked to a 5-speed MT or a CVT depending on the grade. The diesel engine, like in the old model, will be linked to a 6-speed MT as standard. Unlike in the old model, customers going for the diesel engine will get to opt for a CVT.

Also Read: 2020 Honda City RS - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live [Full-HD Images]

The 2020 Honda City will likely be launched in India in early 2020.

[Image Source: Team-BHP]