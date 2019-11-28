2020 Honda City RS - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live [Full-HD Images]

Along with the regular 2020 Honda City and the 2020 Honda City Modulo, the 2020 Honda City RS is on display at the 2019 Thai Motor Expo that opened today. It is priced at THB 7,39,000 (INR 17,50,508.89) in Thailand.

For the uninitiated, the fifth-gen Honda City is the first-ever Honda City ever to have received the 'RS' badge. The inclusion of this badge means that it offers a more premium and sporty look in comparison to the rest of the trims. In details, it uses a gloss black front grille with RS logo, differently-styled front bumper and grille, sportier-looking LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps (DRL), sporty black power-retractable ORVMs with direction indicators, LED fog lamps and gloss black trunk spoiler with an 'RS' logo. Moreover, it also gets bigger and differently styled 16-inch alloy wheels instead of the regular 15-inch alloys found on the rest of the trims. RS will be the only grade available in the new exterior colour Ignite Red.

The sporty intent of the 2020 Honda City RS gets more evident as soon as you step inside the cabin which gets red highlights all around. Also, it features newly-designed suede leather seats with red stitching and not to forget the red-illuminated instrument panel which comprises twin analogue clock dials along with a centre placed Multi-information Display (MID).

The RS grade may look sportier but it has the same heart as others - 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo. This turbocharged three-cylinder petrol mill delivers 122 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of maximum torque at 2,000-4,500 rpm. It is linked to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and returns a fuel economy of 23.8 km/l. 7-speed paddle shifters and cruise control will be standard in the RS grade.

The 2020 Honda City is said to be launched in India in early 2020. Whether it will be available here in the sportier 'RS' trim is yet to be known.