Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra to unveil 4-motor, 300 HP+ ‘Funster’ EV

In addition to the next-gen XUV500 concept, Mahindra’s another major attraction at Auto Expo 2020 will be a concept called Funster, an electric vehicle with more than 300 horsepower on tap.

The Mahindra Funster hasn’t been officially confirmed, but according to a media report, it will be an EV concept with four electric motors, one powering each wheel. All of these motors together will generate a maximum power of over 230 kW (312.71 PS). Feeding energy to these motors will be a 60 kWh battery pack. The performance-oriented electric car will be capable of reaching from 0-100 km/h in under 5 seconds.

From the specifications, the Mahindra Funster looks like it will be just a technology demonstrator. It should be based on Mahindra’s dedicated electric vehicle platform MESMA (Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture). In that case, expect its battery pack’s voltage to be 380.

In other news, Mahindra won’t be unveiling the next-gen Thar at the 2020 Delhi Motor Show. The company will take the wraps off its next-gen go-anywhere model at a special event later. It has confirmed that it will launch three all-new models in FY2021 (April 2020-March 2021), and the first of them should be the next-gen Thar, followed by the next-gen Scorpio and then the next-gen XUV500.

Mahindra will expand its EV portfolio this year with the launch of the eKUV100, the pure electric variant of the KUV100. This model will be targeted mostly at fleet customers. In 2021, the company will launch the pure electric variant of the XUV300, a model that will have a high range of over 300 km and be targeted mostly at private customers. This SUV will go against the recently launched Tata Nexon EV.

[Source: autocarindia.com]