2020 Mahindra Thar won't be unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 - Report

The 2020 Mahindra Thar was said to debut at Auto Expo 2020, but according to a new report, it will be unveiled later at a special event. Regardless of when it debuts, the launch won't take place before April 2020, as Mahindra has said that all its next-gen products will be launched beginning in FY2021 now.

With the generation change, the Mahindra Thar will incline slightly more towards comfort than the hardcore off-roading capabilities the outgoing model was renowned for. With this change in approach, the company is expecting to rope in more customers who would buy this model as their daily driver.

The company has been testing the all-new Thar for a long time and in a variety of configurations. As known before, the off-roader will now be made available in both soft- as well as hard-top configurations. Some of its classic design elements, such as the seven-slot vertical grille, front fender-mounted turn indicators, wide and flat bonnet, round halogen headlamps, side-hinged tailgate and the vertical brick-shaped combination lamps, will be retained.

Inside, the changes will be far more extensive and the new cabin will be a giant leap forward. The new cabin will flaunt a completely changed dashboard which looks upright but slightly less utilitarian. Expect new features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control system, multifunction steering wheel and cruise control to be offered in the second-gen model. The instrument cluster also will be new, a dual-pod unit with an MID placed in the centre.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be plonked with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. This engine is expected to deliver 140 horsepower and 300 newton-metres of torque. It will be teamed up with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. Also, it will work alongside an optional four-wheel drive system.

[Source: Autocar India]