Japanese bikemaker, Yamaha has finally revealed its all-new neo-retro bike- XSR125. The two-wheeler manufacturer is already selling XSR155 in many foreign markets and is getting a great response from buyers around the world. The new Yamaha XSR125 will be the company's entry-level retro-styled bike, which is likely to launch in the European markets as well as in a few other international markets. In its segment, it will rub shoulders with the likes of Honda CB125R, which is already being sold in several global markets. The new Yamaha XSR125 will be the younger sibling of XSR155 and has been developed for everyday commuting.

The upcoming Yamaha bike shares its chassis, suspension system and powertrain with the YZF-R125 and MT-125. It derives power from a 125cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill, which is tuned to develop 15 PS of power at 10,000rpm and 11.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The power plant also equips variable valve actuation, which will offer a better top and low-end. In terms of dimensions, the XSR125 is quite identical to that of the XSR155, except for the slightly taller height of 10 mm. Moreover, both motorcycles are pretty similar in terms of looks and styling. However, it features a few tweaks all around. The braking duties will be done by a 292 mm disc up front and a 220 mm disc at the back along with an ABS as standard.

The new Yamaha XSR125 rolls on 17-inch wheels wrapped with 110/70 section front and 100/80 section rear tyres. One can expect the bike to make its global debut by the end of this year. The chances of Yamaha to bring the XSR125 into our market are almost nil as it would be slightly expensive. If launched in India, it will directly rival with the likes of KTM Duke 125 and Bajaj Pulsar NS125. For now, the bike manufacturer is planning to introduce a different retro-themed bike, the FZ-X, in India. The production-spec model of the motorcycle was snapped a few days back during its TVC shoot near Atal Tunnel.

