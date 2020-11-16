2021 Honda CB125R revealed, gains some horsepower!

The Honda CB125R is the entry-level model in the company’s neo-sports motorcycle line-up. The Japanese brand has recently unveiled the 2021 CB1000R, and now, it has revealed the 2021 model of the CB125R.

Just like its litre-class sibling, the 2021 Honda CB125R does not get any serious cosmetic updates. This means that it will continue to flaunt its full-LED round retro headlamp, LED blinkers, sculpted fuel tank, split seats, and sporty side profile. However, Honda has ensured that this time, that the 125cc motorcycle has enough grunt to give its rivals some tough competition. That’s right, the 2021 CB125R gains horsepower!

Also Read: What if the Honda H’ness CB 350 was a cafe-racer? - IAB Rendering

To make the most out of the Euro5 125cc engine of the motorcycle, Honda has tweaked the bore and stroke sizes which resulted in an increase of the power output by 1.6 bhp. So the new CB125R produces 14.7 bhp whereas its predecessor had 13.1 bhp. Yes, this does not sound much but in this segment, alterations like these make a lot of differences.

Apart from squeezing out that much more power from the 2021 CB125R, Honda has also updated the suspension set up of the motorcycle. The front end now features 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston USD forks which should improve the handling characteristics. The braking duties, however, are handled by the same 296mm front disc with Nissin radial caliper and 220mm rear disc. Honda also provides dual-channel ABS.

The 2021 Honda CB125R is expected to start reaching the dealerships in the overseas markets soon. However, as far as its availability in India is concerned, while we would love to see it arrive in our country, we don’t want to get our hopes high for it.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.