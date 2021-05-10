Accidental Yamaha R15 Rebuilt to Resemble Yamaha R1M - VIDEO

There’s no denying that the Yamaha R15 v3.0 is the younger sibling of the mighty Yamaha R1. The fully-faired 155cc motorcycle has design and styling cues borrowed from its litre-class sister that provide a big-bike look and feel. However, to ensure that the R15 v3.0 has its own identity, Yamaha has incorporated several newly designed parts. But the R15 v3.0 that we bring to you guys today has been transformed to fully resemble the Yamaha R1M.

We can see in the video that there’s an accidental Yamaha R15 v3.0. The motorcycle is in pretty bad condition. The entire front end is totalled. The left side fairing is missing. Most probably, it has been destroyed in the crash. The gear shift pedal is bent and so are the front forks. The instrument cluster has also been damaged.

Also Read: Here's a DIY Yamaha YZF-R1M Face Mask That Looks Uber Cool

Now, to rebuild this Yamaha R15 v3.0 and transform it into a Yamaha R1M, there’s a complete body kit that includes parts such as the fairing, rear cowl, side panels, and more. We can see in the footage that out of the box, the body kit doesn’t have any paintwork. It is later finished in a matte black colour.

After the entire body kit is installed on the Yamaha R15 v3.0, the motorcycle certainly looks very different from the stock model. It appears to have an aura of the mighty R1M. The front end consists of an R1M-like dual-projector headlamp with twin LED DRL that impart the iconic fish-eyed look. The rear cowl has air vents that enhance the overall sportiness of the machine. The taillamp has also been replaced. It now features integrated, sequential-type turn signals and also different-coloured DRLs. While no internal changes have been made to the motorcycle, we can see an aftermarket exhaust installed.

While the overall visual appeal of this Yamaha R15 v3.0 has certainly improved, we think that the bodywork looks somewhat disproportionate, especially the rear cowl. It doesn’t sync with the side profile of the motorcycle. It appears to be a bit bulky for our liking. Perhaps, this problem could be fixed by adding a tail tidy that would be able to fill some void at the back. Also, we aren’t too confident about the fit-and-finish of the body kit. Although it’s been told in the video that the quality looks good, things like some gaps near the fuel tank cap and other areas make us sceptical.

Do you like this Yamaha R15 v3.0 body kit? Would you get it for your motorcycle? Share your views with us in the comments below.