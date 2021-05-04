Here's a DIY Yamaha YZF-R1M Face Mask That Looks Uber Cool

The Yamaha YZF-R1M is indeed an engineering marvel. The litre-class sportbike is capable of achieving serious triple-digit speeds in seconds. It has also been designed to break and set new lap records and win races. That’s how good this Japanese machine is. However, as we all know that looks are subjective, the R1M’s front end might not be everyone’s cup of tea. But if you are one of the enthusiasts who like the way this motorcycle looks from every angle, especially from the front, then you should definitely check out this uber-cool Yamaha YZF-R1M face mask.

The Yamaha YZF-R1M features a highly aerodynamic design that includes its front fairing. It helps the motorcycle to cut through the air to attain unbelievable speeds in no time and also provide the necessary downforce to keep the machine stable at those speeds. Yamaha Motor Company has come up with a face mask that resembles the front end look of the YZF-R1M. However, the company has clearly stated that this mask isn’t intended for use as an anti-viral or anti-droplet mask.

We can see in the pictures that the Yamaha YZF-R1M face mask uses grey, white, blue, and black colours to depict the highly popular paint scheme of the litre-class sportbike. It features two white circular structures at the front that resembles the fish-eyed projector headlamps of the actual R1M. In fact, the side of the face mask also contains the “R1M” logo.

It seems that the Yamaha YZF-R1M face mask is made up of wool and, thus, should be appropriate for the winters. However, if you like it, you can make one yourself using the needle felting technique. The face mask pattern is completely free to download from the company’s website. Detailed instructions with text, pictures, and even a video are available online.

