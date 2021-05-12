Yamaha R15 v4.0 Digitally Imagined, Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous

The Yamaha R15 was introduced in the Indian market way back in 2008. Since then, it has received two major upgrades. The v2.0 of the fully-faired motorcycle was launched in 2011 and the v3.0 came into existence a few years ago. Now, most probably, the next iteration of Yamaha MT-15’s faired sibling would be called the Yamaha R15 v4.0. While there’s no official word regarding the same, an automotive artist, called Abin Designs, gives us a glimpse of how the new motorcycle would look like via a digital render.

We can see in the pictures that the Yamaha R15 v4.0 has been given a complete makeover in the rendering. The motorcycle looks sportier, sharper, and more track-oriented than the v3.0. The front fairing appears to be aerodynamically designed and bears several graphics and decals. We think a somewhat cleaner bodywork would look much better. The motorcycle continues to have the dual-LED headlamp setup, however, the design of the entire assembly has been entirely reworked. It imparts a more aggressive front-end look to the bike. We also like the integrated LED DRLs.

Also Read: Accidental Yamaha R15 Rebuilt to Resemble Yamaha R1M - VIDEO

The sculpted fuel tank gels brilliantly with the overall design of the Yamaha R15 v4.0 render. The tail appears to have been raised a little for a sportier stance. The rear cowl features air vents that not only look cool but should also help in enhancing the motorcycle’s aerodynamic efficiency. The pillion seat, however, remains impractical as usual. The side profile of the bike grabs your attention thanks to the sleek exhaust and high-rise tail section. We also find the new alloy wheels very appealing.

In terms of equipment, we see that the Yamaha R15 v4.0 rendering uses a pair of USD front forks. The current model of the motorcycle uses conventional telescopic forks, however, USD forks are provided in the international model. Expect the 4th iteration of the R15 to use an engine of similar displacement (155cc), however, Yamaha might make certain internal tweaks and changes to extract the maximum. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a higher power output and more revs.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.