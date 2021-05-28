Yamaha Tracer 250 Previewed via Yamaha R15 Sports Tourer Render?

Yamaha has filed a trademark application for the name “Tracer” in India. While more details in this regard are unavailable at the moment, it’s being speculated that the Japanese company could bring the Yamaha Tracer 700 and Tracer 900 models to our country. Apart from that, rumours about the development of a Yamaha Tracer 250 are also doing the rounds on the internet.

The Yamaha Tracer 250 could be based on the Yamaha FZ-25 platform and draw inspiration from the bigger models in the range. Yamaha is also expected to implement some new design elements to give the 250cc sports-tourer a distinguished look. While any official information is yet to be released, we think here’s how the front end of the Yamaha Tracer 250 could be like.

The rendering that you see here is of the Yamaha R15 Sports Tourer that is inspired by the Yamaha Tracer models. This makes us believe that the Tracer 250 could also have a similar front end. We can see in the picture that the motorcycle has an aggressive-looking face thanks to the sleek dual-LED headlamp. Also, the integrated LED DRLs spice things up a little. The artist has also added cornering/auxiliary lights.

The windshield is also a good addition, however, we feel that it could have been made a little larger to suit the motorcycle’s sports-tourer character. The knuckle guards on the single-piece, tube-type handlebar look perfect. It also appears that the handlebar has been raised a little to offer an upright and relaxed riding position. We also notice that the tyres here are dual-purpose in nature. Perhaps, a pair of more road-oriented rubbers would be a better choice for the Tracer 250.

Since the Yamaha Tracer 250 would be used by riders for long-distance touring, the artist has also fitted a set of hard case panniers. These should provide sufficient storage capacity for carrying luggage for a long road trip. We feel that there’s also a rear rack that isn’t visible in the rendering.

We are expecting to learn more about the Yamaha Tracer 250 in the future.

