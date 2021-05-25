Are Yamaha Tracer Sports-Tourer Models Coming to India?

Under the Yamaha Tracer brand, the Japanese company sells the Tracer 700 and Tracer 900 models in the international markets. These are some good sports-tourer motorcycles that have become quite popular around the globe. Unfortunately, they aren’t on sale here in India. However, the latest development suggests that things might change in the future and the Yamaha Tracer models would be made available in our country.

Yamaha has filed a trademark application for the name “Tracer” in India. Although the application filing date in the image says 24-04-2017, the journal date section shows 01-02-2021. The image also reveals that the current status of the application is “accepted and advertised” and not yet “registered”. It’s to be noted that filing a trademark application doesn’t guarantee that the product will be launched, however, it surely tells us that the company is indeed interested in bringing it to the market in the future.

Also Read: New Yamaha R7 Unveiled Globally - Not Yamaha R6's Successor

While more details regarding this matter are unavailable at the moment, there are some interesting ongoing speculations. The Yamaha Tracer 700 and Tracer 900 models are already on sale in several countries and could be brought to India via the CBU route. However, it’s being said that Yamaha might also be planning to introduce a new Tracer 250 model for the Indian market.

The Yamaha Tracer 250 could be based on the Yamaha FZ-25 platform and draw inspiration from the bigger models in the range. It might come equipped with the 249cc single-cylinder engine that we’ve already experienced on the FZ-25. This air-cooled motor is capable of delivering 20.8 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The Tracer 250 would compete with the KTM 250 Adventure.

Considering the growing trend of motorcycle touring in India, the Yamaha Tracer 700 and Tracer 900 would give enthusiasts more options to choose from. And for those who prefer a relatively affordable sports-tourer, the Tracer 250 would prove to be a good option. While no official information about the availability of these motorcycle in our country has been released, we do hope that Yamaha brings them here eventually.

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.