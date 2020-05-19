Yamaha has hiked the prices of the BS6 Ray ZR 125 Fi and BS6 Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi. Both the 125 cc scooters have become INR 800 more expensive.

The BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi and BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi were launched in February this year. The former had a starting price of INR 66,730* whereas the latter retailed at INR 70,730*. Now, Yamaha has given both of them an INR 800 price hike.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Ray ZR 125 Fi Drum INR 66,730 INR 67,530 INR 800 Ray ZR 125 Fi Disc INR 69,730 INR 70,530 INR 800 Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi INR 70,730 INR 71,530 INR 800

The BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi is available in two variants - Drum and Disc. The Drum Brake variant has 2 colour options that include Metallic Black and Cyan Blue whereas the Disc Brake variant has 5 colour options - Dark Matte Blue, Reddish Yellow Cocktail, Matte Red Metallic, Metallic Black and Cyan Blue. The BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi has only a single variant, available in two colours - Sparkle Green and Purplish Blue Metallic.

Both the BS6 Ray ZR 125 Fi and BS6 Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi have several common features such as apron-mounted headlight setup, LED DRL near the handlebar, large comfortable seat, 21-litre large under-seat storage space, side stand engine cut off, and a fully digital instrument console. In fact, they also share the 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which churns out 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.

What sets the BS6 Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi apart is some exclusive features like block pattern tyres, knuckle guards and slightly different side panels. These elements give the scooter a more rugged appearance.

The BS6 Ray ZR 125 Fi and BS6 Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi aren't the only Yamaha models which have received a price hike. The prices of the BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0, BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, BS6 Yamaha FZS-Fi and BS6 Yamaha MT-15 have also gone up.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi