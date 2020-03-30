Yamaha has announced extended free service and warranty for its customers in India. The company has taken this step as a relief measure amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Because of the national lockdown in India, it is impossible to get one’s motorcycle serviced or avail warranty benefits right now. To support its customers during the ongoing pandemic, Yamaha has announced that as a part of its Lifetime Quality Care approach, customers will be able to redeem the free services of their vehicles expiring between 15 March 2020 and 15 April 2020 until June 2020. The normal warranty, extended warranty and AMC services that are expiring between 15 March 2020 and 15 April 2020 have also been extended until June 2020.

Yamaha has also notified its dealerships about all the extended services and that they should be provided to the customers without any hassle. It isn’t the only company that has come forward in such troubling times to help its customers. TVS has also announced a similar free service and warranty extension plan. In fact, TVS has also ensured that it will provide Road Side Assistance (RSA) to its customers in all locations where it will be legally possible. The brand’s toll-free number will also remain functional for addressing customers’ queries and concerns.

In other news, the old Yamaha R3 will be discontinued in India at the end of this month. The new Yamaha R3 could be launched with an upgraded, BS6 compliant engine later this year.

