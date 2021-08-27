Yamaha R15M Colours, Features Revealed via New Spy Pics

The Yamaha R15M was recently showcased to the dealers at an exclusive event from where an image of the upcoming motorcycle was leaked revealing some key features. Now, new pictures of the R15M have surfaced online showing the colours and some more features of the upcoming two-wheeler.

The latest set of Yamaha R15M pictures are the clearest so far. We can see that the exhaust of the new motorcycle appears to have gone through some changes. Perhaps, it is just the heat shield of the muffler that has been tweaked. Yamaha has also made some alterations to the fairing for a fresh and sportier look. We even find the fuel tank to have a slightly new design, too.

The biggest visual change in the Yamaha R15M has to be at the front end of the motorcycle. The dual-LED headlamp setup has been replaced by a single projector-type unit that reminds us of the Yamaha R7. The company has also included sleek LED DRLs on either side that impart a sportier stance to the front end.

In terms of hardware, the Yamaha R15M will be equipped with a pair of USD forks at the front. The current model of the R15 v3.0 that is on sale in India features conventional telescopic front forks, however, Yamaha has been providing USD forks with the R15 in the international markets. With the updated front forks, expect the Yamaha R15M to offer improved handling.

The Yamaha R15M will be available in multiple colour options. We can see in the latest spy pics that there will be a glossy blue paint scheme with body-coloured alloy wheels. Then we will have a grey-black livery with blue alloy wheels that seem to have been borrowed from the litre-class R1. The earlier leaked image had revealed that the R15M will also have a MotoGP edition.

