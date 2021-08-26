Yamaha Aerox 155 India Launch Likely, Will Compete w/ Aprilia SXR 160

The Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter is already on sale in the international markets. It is known for its sporty looks and peppy performance. Now, a Type Approval document has surfaced online suggesting the Yamaha Aerox 155 India launch could be on the charts. And if that happens, the new scooter will compete with the Aprilia SXR 160.

The Type Approval document reveals that the Yamaha Aerox 155 will measure 1980 mm in length and 700 mm in width. The scooter will be 1150 mm tall and have a wheelbase of 1350 mm. The document also confirms that the Aerox 155 will be powered by a 155cc engine capable of delivering 11 kW or 15 PS of max power at 8,000 rpm. In comparison, the Aprilia SXR 160 uses a 160cc engine that puts out 10.9 PS of max power.

As for the features, the Yamaha Aerox 155 would come equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster that will contain details such as a tachometer, speedometer, clock, fuel level, and more. The scooter is also expected to have Bluetooth connectivity which will allow customers to connect their smartphones and use telephony functions.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 will run on alloy wheels and the braking duties will be carried out by a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the back. A single-channel ABS would be offered, too. The dual headlamp setup is indeed an eye-catching element. It is also expected to be a full-LED unit. The taillight of the scooter would be full-LED as well.

The suspension setup on the Yamaha Aerox 155 would include a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back. The scooter is expected to offer a large under-seat storage space of around 25 litres. We are expecting to learn more about the scooter in the near future, so, keep checking this space for the latest updates.