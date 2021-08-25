Yamaha R15M Leaked Pic Shows Projector Headlamp, USD Forks & More

A recent Type Approval document suggested that the Yamaha R15M is likely to be launched in India soon. And now, we have come across a leaked image that cements the fact that the said motorcycle will indeed be arriving in the Indian market in the near future.

It is being reported that the Yamaha R15M was showcased to dealers at an exclusive event. We can see in the picture that the new model features a projector headlamp that is similar to what we have seen in the Yamaha R7. Accompanying the light are the sleek LED DRLs positioned on either side. Overall, the front look of the motorcycle has been made much sportier.

Also Read: Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition Launched in India

The Yamaha R15M will also have USD front forks that will further enhance the sportiness of the motorcycle. It is to be noted that the R15 is already available with USD front forks in the international markets. Yamaha does not provide the same here in India, perhaps, to save costs. The incorporation of USD front forks in the R15M suggests that the motorcycle would carry a hefty price tag. For reference, the current R15 v3.0 has a starting price of INR 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

We can also see in the leaked image that the Yamaha R15M will rock the MotoGP livery that is similar to the one which the company has introduced with the MT-15 and FZ 25. The exhaust of the R15M seems different, too. It is also being speculated that Yamaha would include Bluetooth connectivity in the new model.

Also Read: Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR Scooters Available at Exciting Festive Offers

As for the engine, the Yamaha R15M will be powered by the same 155cc single-cylinder motor that is being used in the current R15 v3.0. It is capable of delivering 18.6 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm and features Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology.