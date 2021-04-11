Yamaha R15 v3.0 Becomes More Track-Oriented in this Rendering

The Yamaha R15 v3.0 borrows several design cues from its elder siblings. No wonder why it’s indeed a small capacity sportbike. It has a full fairing, clip-on handlebars, sculpted fuel tank, high-rise tail section, and a committed riding stance. To support these characteristics, the motorcycle is fitted with a rev-happy engine. When the R15 v3.0 looks so sporty in its street-going avatar, imagine how good it would appear in a proper track-oriented outfit. That’s exactly what “eka_custom_designs” has created in this digital portrait.

Being a track-oriented model, the Yamaha R15 v3.0 in this rendering has been fitted with some high-end components. For instance, the conventional telescopic front forks have been replaced by a pair of USD forks. The alloy wheels also appear to be different and are likely to be much lighter than the ones that come equipped with the original model. We can also see in the picture there’s a different exhaust, probably, a race-spec version.

Now coming to the bodywork, a part of the front fairing appears to be a race-body fairing. So, the LED headlamps and other bits and pieces that aren’t necessary on a race track have been removed and this fairing has been installed. We also see a slightly differently designed fairing. Since this is a track-oriented motorcycle (in the rendering), the pillion seat is covered by a rear seat cowl and the pillion footpeg assembly has been taken down. We feel that the front turn signals could have been removed as well. The tail section has also been revised.

The track-oriented version of the Yamaha R15 v3.0 also features a somewhat tweaked side fairing that covers the bottom of the engine and some part of the exhaust. It is likely to provide better aerodynamic efficiency. We also see that the rider seat has been switched, too, and the motorcycle is running on slick tyres. With this setup, the R15 v3.0 should be even more fun to ride on a track. What do you think? Drop a comment in the box below and share your views.

