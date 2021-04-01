Yamaha R15 v3.0 Gets a New Metallic Red Colour Option

The Yamaha R15 v3.0 is now available in a new Metallic Red colour option. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has silently introduced the new paint scheme for the fully-faired motorcycle for the Indian market. To buy the Yamaha R15 v3.0 in this attractive red colour, you will need to shell out INR 1,52,100*.

The Yamaha R15 v3.0 was previously available in 3 colour choices - Racing Blue, Thunder Grey, and Dark Knight. To refresh things up a bit, Yamaha has added the new Metallic Red livery in the motorcycle’s colour palette that should be able to lure in more buyers and make the R15 v3.0 that much more popular amongst the enthusiast.

The new Metallic Red colour option of the Yamaha R15 v3.0 has a shiny finish. The front end of the motorcycle, above the headlamp, is blacked-out for a sportier look. The fairing, fuel tank, and rear cowls are finished in the new red colour and contain black highlights. The red and black combination does look pretty nice on this motorcycle.

So with the addition of the new Metallic Red colour, the Yamaha R15 v3.0 now has a total of 4 colour options. Following is a detailed colour-wise price table for your reference.

Yamaha R15 v3.0 Colour Price* Thunder Grey, Metallic Red (new) INR 1,52,100 Racing Blue INR 1,53,200 Dark Knight INR 1,54,200

Apart from the new colour option, no other changes have been implemented in the motorcycle. The Yamaha R15 v3.0 continues to draw power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, rev-happy engine that puts out 18.6PS of max power at 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm of peak torque at 8500rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox. Some of the key features of the motorcycle include:

Variable Valve Actuation (VVA)

Assist and Slipper Clutch

Side Stand Engine Cut Off

LED headlamps

Fully-digital instrument console

ABS

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.