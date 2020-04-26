Yamaha NMax maxi-scooter modified into a jet ski [Video]

The Yamaha NMax is quite a popular product globally. It is one sporty-looking maxi-scooter. Some people find it to resemble a jet ski, so much so that an Indonesian chap has actually converted a Yamaha NMax into one.

The Yamaha NMax that we see in the video has been extensively modified to traverse on water. The rear wheel assembly has been removed. Some metal extensions have been installed to support what seems to be PVC pipes that help keep the so-called jet ski afloat. There are a couple of extra short PVC pipes attached on either side, perhaps, to prevent the main structure from any damage in case of a collision.

The modified Yamaha NMax has its engine relocated. We don’t know whether it is the same 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill which comes with the stock maxi-scooter or borrowed from some other two-wheeler. The powerplant is linked to a drive shaft or rather a propellor shaft in this case, which has a small propellor attached at its end. The exhaust system has been altered, too. The header pipe has been re-routed so that the muffler sits at a higher position to avoid any contact with the water. As expected, the Yamaha NMax doesn't go as fast in the water as it normally goes on the road, but it works.

While many modifications have been made to this Yamaha NMax to make it work like a jet ski, surprisingly, the front disc brake assembly has been left intact.

In other news, a Matte Blue Yamaha NMax has been launched in Japan. The new colour option for the 125 cc maxi-scooter is part of the MY2020 update. It went on sale in the Land of the Rising Sun today itself. It costs JPY 3,25,000 (INR 2.30 lakh). It is manufactured in Indonesia.