Lamborghini Urus SE Debuts in Mexico as Brand’s Most Powerful Super SUV

Lamborghini has unveiled the Urus SE, its first plug-in hybrid Super SUV, in Mexico City. The exclusive debut event at Atrio Santa Fe saw the presence of Lamborghini’s top executives, including CEO Stephan Winkelmann, alongside long-time customers and brand enthusiasts.

Mexico remains a key market for Lamborghini, accounting for 68% of Latin America’s sales, with showrooms in Mexico City and Monterrey. The Urus SE starts at $300,000 USD, with customer deliveries set for Q2 2025. Buyers can personalize their SUV through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program.

The Urus SE leads Lamborghini’s push towards electrification, featuring an 800-CV hybrid powertrain with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 and a 25-kWh battery. It sprints from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, boasts a 312 km/h top speed, and offers over 60 km of pure-electric driving.

Lamborghini’s electrification journey continues with the Revuelto and the upcoming Huracán successor, the Temerario. With 10,687 vehicles sold in 2024, the brand remains at the forefront of luxury performance innovation.