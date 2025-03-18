Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Strengthens Make in India with 5 Lakh Engines

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has crossed a significant milestone by producing 500,000 engines at its advanced Chakan facility in Pune. This achievement highlights the Group’s dedication to the Atmanirbhar Bharat and #MakeInIndia initiatives, reinforcing India’s role as a key manufacturing and export hub.

The locally manufactured 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engines, featuring advanced emission technologies and Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), contribute to cleaner mobility while adhering to stringent global standards. Since 2014, the Chakan plant has focused on localization while maintaining high quality and fuel efficiency.

SAVWIPL’s ongoing investment in sustainable manufacturing and innovation underscores its commitment to expanding India’s footprint in the global automotive industry.