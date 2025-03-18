Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Debuts with Rugged Style and Premium Touches

Jeep India has introduced the Compass Sandstorm Edition, an exclusive limited-edition variant designed to enhance the adventure spirit with a bold and personalized look.

The Sandstorm Edition features striking Sandstorm-themed decals on the hood and sides, premium seat covers, programmable ambient lighting, front and rear dash cams, and a distinctive Sandstorm Badge, adding a unique flair to the Compass. It also includes practical accessories like Carpet & Cargo Mats to enhance the overall driving experience.

Available in the Sports, Longitude, and Longitude (O) variants, the Sandstorm Edition is aimed at enthusiasts who crave a rugged yet stylish SUV. Priced at an additional INR 49,999, this edition delivers a perfect mix of customization and premium features.

Speaking on the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, said: “The Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition continues our commitment to excite Jeep enthusiasts with exclusive offerings. This edition perfectly resonates with customers who are drawn to the adventure spirit and seek a vehicle that reflects their unique sense of style. With its rugged design enhancements, premium accessories, and customization options, the Sandstorm Edition amplifies the appeal of owning a Jeep, offering a truly personalized experience for those looking to stand out."

The Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition is available for a limited time across Jeep dealerships in India.