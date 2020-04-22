New Yamaha Tricity 155 cc trike launched in Japan - IAB Report

Yamaha has launched the 2020 Tricity 155 in Japan. The new 155 cc trike will go on sale in the land of the rising sun on 15 May 2020.

The 2020 Yamaha Tricity is identical to the MY2019 model. The only difference is that it comes with a new Blue-ish Grey Solid colour option. Yamaha has included this colour to give the 2020 Tricity 155 a refreshing look.

In the new Blue-ish Grey Solid colour option, the 2020 Yamaha Tricity 155 features blue alloy wheels for a more striking visual appeal. The Japanese two-wheeler brand has also paid much attention to the finer details. For example, the trike gets blue stitching on the seat which looks quite sober and goes well with the new colour option.

Apart from that, the sticker of the tail cowl is slightly different and has a blue hint in it. Yamaha has revised the decal of the front fender as well. These changes are limited to the new Blue-ish Grey Solid colour option.

The 2019 Yamaha Tricity 155 was available in 3 colour options - Matte Grey Metallic, White Metallic, and Matte Vivid Purplish Blue Metallic. For MY2020, Yamaha has carried forward the first two colour options and replaced the last one with the new Blue-ish Grey Solid colour option. As for the pricing, the new 2020 Yamaha Tricity 155 costs JPY 484,000 (INR 3.45 lakh) which is the same as the outgoing model’s price. Yamaha has set an annual sales target of 1,200 units for the new Tricity 155 in Japan.

Yamaha Tricity 155 Specs