Matte Blue Yamaha NMax 125 cc maxi-scooter launched in Japan

A Matte Blue Yamaha NMax has been launched in Japan. The new colour option for the Yamaha NMax 125 cc maxi-scooter is part of the MY2020 update.

When combined with the blacked-out parts like the windscreen, floorboard, exhaust, and alloy wheels, the 2020 Yamaha NMax 125 looks quite sporty in the new Matte Blue colour. It should appeal to a lot of new buyers. Yamaha has carried over two colour options from MY2019: Matte Grey Metallic and White Metallic. The Vivid Purplish Blue Cocktail colour option has been discontinued.

Apart from the new colour option, the Yamaha NMax 125 remains the same. It features a sporty and aggressive design with LED headlamp and LED taillight. It has a seat height of 765 mm and weighs 127 kg. There’s an oval digital instrument cluster. The braking setup includes disc brakes on both the ends with dual-channel ABS.

The 2020 Yamaha NMax 125 is run by a 124 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is equipped with a fuel-injection system. This powerplant comes with Yamaha’s Blue Core technology for enhanced fuel economy and improved performance. It delivers 12 PS of power and 12 Nm of torque. The NMax 125 can return a fuel efficiency of 43.6 km/l (WMTC).

The new Yamaha NMax 125 will go on sale in Japan on 25 April 2020. Yamaha is charging nothing extra for the new Matte Blue colour option. The MY2020 maxi-scooter has the same price tag as the MY2019 model - JPY 325,000 (INR 2.30 lakh). Yamaha plans to sell a total of 2,200 units of the new NMax 125 in Japan annually. The company manufactures this model in Indonesia.

