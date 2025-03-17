From EVs to M Cars: BMW to Introduce 40 Models by 2028

BMW is preparing for an aggressive product expansion, with 40 new or updated models set to launch by 2028. CEO Oliver Zipse confirmed the plan during the brand's annual results conference, marking one of BMW’s most ambitious rollouts yet.

The first Neue Klasse models will lead this charge, including the next-generation iX3, which debuts at the Munich Motor Show in September, followed by the electric 3 Series.

Also read: BMW Promises 900 Km Range for Future EVs with Gen6 Batteries

Despite challenges in 2024, BMW Group saw EV sales rise 13.5%, delivering 426,594 electric cars across BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce. However, total revenue dipped 8.4% to €142 billion, with a 35.8% decline in earnings before tax. A brake-related recall and a slump in China’s market contributed to the downturn.

China remains BMW's biggest EV market, with over 100,000 deliveries, while U.S. EV sales hit a record 50,000 units. The U.S. also led M-badged car sales, accounting for one in 10 BMWs sold there.

In 2024, BMW Group sold 2.45 million cars globally, a 4% decline. BMW alone accounted for 2.2 million units (-2.3%), Mini 245,000 (-17.1%), and Rolls-Royce 5,712 (-5.3%), with the Spectre EV making up one-third of Rolls-Royce’s total sales.

BMW expects only a slight increase in 2025 deliveries as it navigates global tariff hikes, but its focus on electrification and innovation signals a bold future.