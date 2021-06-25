New Yamaha FZ-X Detailed in a Walkaround Video

Recently, the Japanese bikemaker Yamaha launched FZ-X in the Indian market at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the non-Bluetooth variant and Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Bluetooth-equipped trim. The all-new Yamaha FZ-X has already started reaching dealerships across the country. Here’s a detailed walkaround video of the all-new Yamaha FZ-X standing alongside the FZ-S.

This video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel named GaadiWaadi. The Yamaha FZ-X features a neo-retro design language. It gets round LED headlights with O-ring LED DRLs, a new digital instrument cluster, aluminium brackets and raised handlebars. The rear fascia of the bike looks quite looks basic as it gets an LED taillight along with a single-piece grab rail.

The Yamaha FZ-X is based on the same platform, which underpins FZ V3 Fi and FZ-S Fi. Compared to its sibling, the FZ-X is bigger in dimensions and is offered with a fuel tank capacity of 10-litres. In our market, the FZ-X is offered in three distinctive colour shades, namely- Matte Black, Metallic Blue and Matt Copper. It took inspirations from the XSR 155, as the FZ-X employs a tuck and roll seat, blacked-out rims, boxy fuel tank, Bybre brake setup, blacked-out front fork gaiters, side stand engine cut off, block pattern MRF REVZ tyres and under-cowl.

Suspension duties are done by telescopic front forks and an adjustable monoshock at the back, like in the FZ-S. The braking system comprises disc brakes at the front and rear paired with a single-channel ABS. The Yamaha FZ-X also gets an LCD digital instrument cluster, which consists of a speedometer, Bluetooth, tachometer, connection status along with smartphone charging port, trip meters and message notifications.

The Yamaha FZ-X is powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder air-cooled mill, which shreds out 12.2bhp of peak power and 13.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. In its segment, it rubs shoulders with the likes of Suzuki Gixxer and Hero Xpulse 200T. In terms of dimensions, the all-new Yamaha FZ-X is 2,020mm long, 785mm wide, 1,115mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1,330mm.