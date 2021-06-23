2021 Yamaha MT-09 Japan Launch Date & Price Announced

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 Japan launch date has been announced. The two-wheeler giant will also introduce the higher-spec MT-09 SP model in the Land of the Rising Sun.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 will be launched in Japan on 26 August 2021. It will be available in 3 striking colour options including Pastel Dark Grey, Deep Purplish Blue Metallic, and Matte Dark Grey Metallic. All of them will cost the same at JPY 1,100,000 that converts to INR 7.38 lakh.

Apart from the 2021 MT-09, Yamaha will also launch the 2021 MT-09 SP in Japan. This is a higher-spec model that will go on sale on 28 July 2021. It will carry a price tag of JPY 1,265,000 (INR 8.49 lakh) and have only a single colour option - Black Metallic.

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 features a higher displacement engine when compared to its predecessor. It’s an 888cc, liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder motor with a DOHC. It’s mated to a 6-speed gearbox that’s accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch. Almost all of the fundamental parts of the engine (pistons, crankshaft, camshafts, etc) have been redesigned for uncompromised performance along with weight reduction.

Yamaha knows that the exhaust note is a crucial feature of a motorcycle and, thus, for 2021 MT-09, the Japanese company has redesigned the intake and exhaust system to provide its customers with a phenomenal exhaust note that suits the hyper naked character of the motorcycle.

Yamaha has also used a new lightweight aluminium frame in the 2021 MT-09. It has been designed to ensure both straight-line stability and handling performance haven’t been compromised in order to lose weight. The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 also features lightweight aluminium wheels. And to make the electronics of the naked motorcycle even more capable, Yamaha has included a newly developed IMU.

