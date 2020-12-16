The Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition has been launched in Indonesia. The stylish and attractive 155cc scooter carries a price tag of IDR 29.5 million which converts to INR 1.53 lakh.

To appreciate the MotoGP lovers in Indonesia, Yamaha has introduced the new MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155. This special livery is the result of the collaboration between Yamaha and Monster Energy. It can be found on various other Yamaha products such as the R25, R15, and more.

The difference between the regular Aerox 155 and its MotoGP Edition is limited to the aesthetics. The latter features a very popular black and blue colour combination that we had seen on Yamaha’s MotoGP race machines in 2019. Several parts of the scooter, such as the alloy wheels, exhaust, rear cowling, and some part of the front apron; have been finished in dark black. This certainly enhances the overall sportiness. Also, the presence of Monster Energy logos and shades of blue make the scooter look much more attractive. The new Aerox 155 also gets a gold Yamaha emblem which adds special value and exclusivity to the two-wheeler.

Speaking at the launch of the Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition, Antonius Widiantoro as Manager of Public Relations at PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Mfg., said:

The all-new Aerox 155 MotoGP edition is presented to answer the hopes of Indonesian MotoGP lovers who not only want a motorbike with a sporty body design but also a typical MotoGP racing livery. This special edition also reflects the champion spirit of Yamaha MotoGP riders in competing in the highest grade of motorcycle racing.

In other news, the 2021 Yamaha NMax 155 was recently launched in Malaysia. It carries a sticker price of RM 8,998 (INR 1.62 lakh) in the Southeast Asian country. This price does not include road tax, insurance or registration.

