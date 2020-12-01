Yamaha FZ-S Fi Vintage Edition with retro features launched in India

The Yamaha FZ-S Fi Vintage Edition has been launched in India. It comes with a few retro features that make it stand out from the other variants. It is the latest addition to the company’s Indian product line-up and sits at the top of the 150cc Yamaha FZ-S hierarchy.

It is the Vintage Green colour of the new Yamaha FZ-S Fi Vintage Edition that will help to spot the motorcycle in a crowd. Apart from that, the Japanese company has also incorporated retro-styled graphics and a brown leather-finish single-piece two-level seat which enhances the overall old-school styling of the two-wheeler. Other key features of the new Yamaha include Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamp, stylish muffler cover, and more.

Speaking on the launch of the new Yamaha FZ-S Fi Vintage Edition, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said:

We are committed to offering better motorcycling experiences to the customers in India. Today we have introduced the Vintage Edition in our FZS-Fi variant with smart features like Bluetooth connectivity. We will continue to bring more such excitement for the biking enthusiasts in future, eventually as we rev up the entire line up of our motorcycles.

Mechanically, the Vintage Edition of the Yamaha FZ-S Fi is identical to the other variants. It is powered by the same 149cc single-cylinder engine. This air-cooled mill complies with the BS6 emission standards and is capable of producing 12.2 bhp of maximum power at 7250 rpm and 13.6 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. A 5-speed gearbox handles the transmission duties.

Yamaha is asking INR 1,09,700* for the new FZ-S Fi Vintage Edition which makes it the costliest motorcycle in the respective line-up. For reference, the standard trim of the FZ-S Fi retails at INR 1,04,700* whereas the Dark Knight Edition will set you back by INR 1,07,700*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi