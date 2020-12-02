2021 Yamaha NMax 155 (Aprilia SXR 160 rival) launched in Malaysia

The 2021 Yamaha NMax 155 was launched in Thailand earlier this year. The updated scooter has now been introduced in Malaysia too. It carries a sticker price of RM 8,998 (INR 1.62 lakh) in the Southeast Asian country. This price does not include road tax, insurance or registration.

The new Yamaha NMax 155 continues to impress the enthusiasts with its sporty and youthful styling. The headlamp of the scooter is now a six-element LED unit which consists of four low-beam and two high-beam lights. Yamaha has also incorporated LED DRLs that enhance the overall visual appeal of the two-wheeler.

The rear of the 2021 Yamaha NMax 155 is as striking as its front end. Its sleek taillamp has four LED strips which look very appealing. The side turn signals, however, have been left out to be traditional halogen units. We also like the upswept exhaust which ensures that the side profile of the new scooter is maintained. The LCD monochrome instrument cluster of the 2021 Yamaha NMax 155 has a reasonable size and shows a plethora of information. The Japanese company has managed to provide a large 23.3L storage space under the seat and also installed a USB socket in the front apron.

As for the hardware, the suspension duties on the new NMax 155 are handled by a pair of telescopic forks upfront and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking is provided by 230mm rotors at the front and rear. Unfortunately, Yamaha has not included ABS in the Malaysian variant. Powering the 2021 Yamaha NMax 155 is the same 155cc single-cylinder engine that comes equipped with a SOHC along with Yamaha’s VVA technology. It is capable of delivering 14.9 bhp of maximum power at 8000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm.

The 2021 Yamaha NMax 155 is available in two colour options - Anodised Red and Power Grey - in the Malaysian market. While we would love to have the scooter here in India, chances of that happening right now are very slim. However, the new Aprilia SXR 160 is expected to be launched in our country very soon. Perhaps, Yamaha would consider bringing the NMax 155 to our shores then.

