MQB A0-based VW Nivus SUV-coupe - IAB Rendering

Earlier this week, Volkswagen announced a new SUV-coupe - the Nivus. Based on its teaser image, IAB's rendering expert, Shoeb Kalania has come out with a rendering to showcase its profile. It will be launched internationally in the second quarter of 2020.

The VW Nivus, like a typical SUV-coupe, features a sloping roof line, but where it stands out is in its size. When launched, it will be one of the smallest SUV-coupes on sale internationally. Apart from this, a unique front-end design with differently styled headlamps, lower bumper, large-sized wheels and slightly tougher-looking side profile with blacked-out plastic cladding bodes well with its crossover tag. Moreover, it also sports roof rails black-out pillars and sharp looking tail lights comprising embedded angular LED elements. At the rear-end, the roofline arches downward to create a coupe-like silhouette.

The VW Nivus will be based on the company's MQB A0 platform and will be aimed at the emerging markets. It will be launched in Brazil first. The possibility of an MQB A0 IN platform-based VW Nivus can't simply be ruled out considering India's strong demand for small SUVs. That's a talk for next decade, though.

Also Read: 2020 Volkswagen Golf variant breakdown: What’s standard and what’s not explained

The VW Nivus will likely be offered in Brazil with the VW Polo's 1.0L TSI petrol-ethanol engine that produces 85 kW (115 PS) and 200 Nm of torque running on petrol and 94 kW (128 PS) and 200 Nm of torque running on ethanol. In that case, 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic would be the transmission choices. Like the VW T-Cross, the VW Nivus will be strictly FWD.