VW Tiguan Allspace spied again, coming in R-Line trim

The VW Tiguan Allspace has been snapped on the Indian roads yet again. The new spy shots confirm that it will be sold in our market in the R-Line trim, with the special 'R-Line' badging on the radiator grille and the front fenders. It is expected to be launched in the country in Q2 2020 (April-June 2020).

Internationally, Volkswagen usually equips the Tiguan Allspace R-Line with unique bumpers and sill extension, 19-inch Sebring alloy wheels and a distinctive rear spoiler. In India, however, customers will have to settle for 17-inch Tulsa alloy wheels. The R-Line grade's exclusivity includes progressive steering and selectable drive modes as well.

R-Line is the range-topping equipment line of the VW Tiguan Allspace, and so, many premium features like LED headlamps, darkened LED rear combination lamps, Active Info Display fully digital instrument cluster, 8-inch Discovery Media navigation system with clear glass screen, sports seats (front), etc. are standard.

The VW Tiguan Allspace is the extended version of the regular VW Tiguan which is already present in the country. For the record, it comes with a 215 mm longer body (4,704 mm) and a 110 mm longer wheelbase (2,791 mm). It offers more +60 mm knee room for the passengers in the rear seats and an additional 115 litres of luggage space (730 litres). More importantly, it offers two third-row seats. The 7-seat version is optional internationally, but it will be standard in India.

As far as the overall exteriors go, the VW Tiguan Allspace is similar to the VW Tiguan. The front-end features a different contour and sits slightly higher. The front main grille gets a tweaked design and uses differently designed chrome bars, though the overall shape remain the same. At the back, the rear quarter glass is significantly larger, while the lower line rises towards the top, similar to what's seen on the VW Atlas. All these design tweaks give the Tiguan Allspace a very VW Atlas (VW Teramont)-like styling.

The VW Tiguan Allspace will employ a 2.0L TSI engine in India. The output figures remain a mystery as of now, but we expect the 132 kW (180 PS)/320 Nm version here. The 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission and the 4MOTION AWD system could be standard in our market.

In terms of pricing, the VW Tiguan Allspace may cost somewhere around INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Replacing the VW Tiguan, it will be pitted against the Honda CR-V, the Skoda Kodiaq, the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour in our market. It will be one of the four VW SUVs to be launched in the country by 2021.

[Source: Team-BHP]