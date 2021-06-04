Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI AT Gets More Affordable - Full Details

About a couple of months ago, Volkswagen made the 1.0L TSI turbo-petrol engine a little more accessible in the Polo lineup by introducing it on the mid-spec Comfortline trim. Now, the German carmaker has introduced an automatic transmission option for the mid-spec Comfortline variant. Priced at INR 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Volkswagen Polo 1.0L TSI Comfortline AT is now the most affordable automatic variant in the Polo lineup.

The AT transmission was so far reserved only for the top-spec Highline Plus and the GT TSI variants. Until very recently, the Volkswagen Polo was only available with the 76hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder MPI engine on the entry-level Trendline and mid-spec Comfortline trims. Meanwhile, the 110hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI engine was offered on the higher-spec Highline Plus and GT TSI variants.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.0L MPI Comfortline INR 6.17 Lakh 1,0L MPI Trendline INR 7.11 Lakh 1.0L TSI Comfortline INR 7.41 Lakh 1.0L TSI Comfortline AT INR 8.51 Lakh 1.0L TSI Highline Plus INR 8.49 Lakh 1.0L TSI Highline Plus AT INR 9.60 Lakh 1.0L GT TSI INR 10.00 Lakh

Earlier in February this year, Volkswagen launched a limited Polo TSI Turbo Edition, which was based on the Comfortline trim, and brought the TSI turbo-petrol engine, with a manual gearbox, to the mid-spec variant of the Polo. Following that, in April, Volkswagen discontinued the Polo TSI Turbo Edition and replaced it with a standard Comfortline TSI MT version. Now, Volkswagen has added an automatic gearbox option to this variant.

In terms of features, the Volkswagen Polo Comfortline AT comes equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels, front and rear fog lamps, a cooled glovebox, 2-DIN audio system, height-adjustable driver’s seat, tilt and telescopic steering, remote locking, and a rear defogger and wiper. Additionally, Volkswagen is also offering automatic climate control and a Blaupunkt music system as standard on the Comfortline AT trim. The TSI Comfortline MT variant only gets manual air-conditioning and misses out on the special music system as well.

Safety is taken care of by dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert and a seatbelt reminder. The Comfortline AT variant obviously makes the AT transmission on the Polo a lot more accessible, with the Highline Plus AT being priced almost a lakh more, at INR 9.60 lakh*.

For this price, the Volkswagen Polo 1.0L TSI Comfortline AT rivals the likes of the Tata Altroz iTurbo (INR 7.94-9.06 lakh)* and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (INR 7.83-7.88 lakh)*, both of which miss out on an automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the Hyundai i20 1.0L turbo-petrol DCT automatic is much more expensive, with prices starting from INR 10.68 lakh*. The Comfortline AT may be the most affordable turbo-petrol automatic hatchback in its segment, but there's no getting away from the sparse equipment list, something at which the competition is way ahead.

*Prices, ex-showroom, Delhi