Kia Seltos-rivaling VW T-Roc (Pre-Bookings Open Now) - Live From Auto Expo

The VW T-Roc has debuted in India at Auto Expo 2020 and is available to pre-book now. It will be launched in the coming months.

Introduced in August 2017, the VW T-Roc internationally straddles the B- and C-segments. It's a model positioned between the VW T-Cross and the VW Tiguan globally. Save for the dual-tone colour scheme, there's little that is funky about the way the VW T-Roc looks. The VW T-Roc has a typically mature look seen on most Volkswagens aimed primarily at European customers.

The VW T-Roc makes sense for Europe, where the VW T-Cross is smaller. In India, the VW Taigun will be roughly the same size as the VW T-Roc. However, here it's coming just as a stop-gap measure until the model positioned lower is ready to reach the showrooms (in the second half of 2021). For reference, the VW T-Roc measures 4,234 mm in length, 1,819 mm in width and 1,573 mm (2WD)/1,572 mm (AWD) in height. It has a 2,590 mm wheelbase.

While a number of mechanical configurations are available in Europe, in India, there's only one. A 1.5-litre TSI-Evo turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 150 PS and 240 Nm of torque is linked to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 4MOTION AWD system is not a part of the package, and so, the drive is sent to only the front wheels.

LED headlamps with DRL, panoramic sunroof, passive keyless entry, engine start-stop button, two-zone Climatronic automatic climate control system, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Vienna leather seats are the features that have been confirmed for the Indian-spec VW T-Roc. On the safety front, it packs reverse parking camera, Electronic Stability Control, six airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and more.

Imported via the CBU route from Spain, the VW T-Roc will easily cost upwards of INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Are there enough takers for this Kia Seltos rival costing double its price? Let us know in the comments section below.