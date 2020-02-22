VW Tiguan Allspace to be launched in India on 6 March

The VW Tiguan Allspace finally has a launch date for India - 6 March 2020. The upcoming 7-seat SUV will go straight against the Skoda Kodiaq in our market.

The VW Tiguan Allspace had its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2020 earlier this month. Introduced in 2017, it is 215 mm longer (4,704 mm) and has a 110 mm longer wheelbase (2,791 mm) compared to the VW Tiguan.

The elongated wheelbase allows an extra 60 mm of knee room for the rear passengers and provides 115 litres more cargo space. Unlike the VW Tiguan, the VW Tiguan Allspace is made in two versions: 5-seat and 7-seat. Only the 7-seat version will be launched in our market.

The Tiguan Allspace has a tougher exterior with some design cues borrowed from the (pre-facelift) Atlas. Volkswagen says that the front of the bonnet has a different contour and that the bonnet is built higher. The chrome bars on the radiator grille have been revised to go along with this design change. Another visual difference is that the rear quarter glass is much larger and has a cut inspired by the company's full-size SUV.

The VW Tiguan Allspace will be offered in India with features like full-LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, Active Info Display, Vienna leather seats, 3-zone Climatronic automatic climate control, 7 airbags and ESP. Under the hood, the 7-seat SUV will have a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque. A 7-speed DCT and an AWD system will be standard.

Volkswagen will likely price the Tiguan Allspace in India in the range of INR 35-40 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will launch the new Passat and the T-Roc also in the country this year.