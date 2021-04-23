2021 Volkswagen Polo is India-Bound - 5 Things You Must Know

A lot has already been said about the next-gen Volkswagen Polo that is expected to come to India by early 2021. Incidentally, Volkswagen has just unveiled a new facelift for the India-bound Mk6 Polo in markets abroad. So this could very well be the version that eventually comes down to India. The 2021 Volkswagen Polo facelift looks smarter and has more features on the inside including a raft of sensible driver assistance features. Let's take a closer look.

2021 Volkswagen Polo - Exterior Updates

The facelifted model gets revised headlamps with new LED DRLs, redesigned grille, and a new bumper to make the front face look fresh. The new light strip on the grille is inspired by the new Volkswagen Golf and it is a particularly nice touch. At the rear, the Polo facelift comes with new LED tail lamps for which the tail gate has had to be redesigned. It also gets a new rear bumper with a diffuser-like effect. And of course, a facelift is never complete without a new set of alloy wheels.

2021 Volkswagen Polo - Interior Updates

At first glance, the interior may seem largely similar to the pre-facelift version. But look closer and you will notice elements from larger VW cars. One of the familiar bits include a new touch-based climate control stack that we also saw on the Volkswagen Taigun. Even the steering wheel with the new logo has come from Volkswagen ID cars. The touchscreen infotainment system has grown larger as well and now measures 9.2 inches.

2021 Volkswagen Polo - New Features

A facelift obviously has to come with new features and for 2021, the Polo additionally gets Matrix LED headlamps, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance feature. Other standout features such as the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and keyless entry with push-button start have been carried over from the pre-facelift model. Safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

2021 Volkswagen Polo - Engine Option

Internationally, the Polo continues with the 1.0L petrol engines under its hood. The base-spec engine is an 80PS 1.0L MPI engine. Then there's the 1.0L TSI engine available in two states of tune - 95PS and 110PS. Both versions of the 1.0L TSI engine are even available with a 7-speed DSG gearbox as an option. When launched in India, the Polo facelift could even be offered with the Taigun's 115PS 1.5L TSI petrol engine with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic.

2021 Volkswagen Polo - India launch

As said before, VW India is planning to replace the MK5 Polo with this new model. It is expected to be based on the MWB-A0-IN platform to keep the costs in check while donning the same styling cues as the MK6 Polo. Well, it’ll be exciting to see the decade-old Polo getting a significant update. We reckon it could be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

