5 things you need to know about the production VW Taigun

After remaining out of action all these years with just minor updates to and special editions of old cars, Volkswagen has bounced back with its India 2.0 project. The VW Taigun, a Kia Seltos rival based on the MQB A0 IN platform, will be the first product to come out of the turnaround strategy. Here are 5 things you need to know about the VW Taigun.

1. Design

The production Volkswagen Taigun will look very similar to the all-new VW Taigun concept (there was a smaller concept with the same name in the past). The concept, in turn, shares a lot of its design cues with the VW T-Cross available overseas. It has the same upright stance with taut lines and slightly conventional boxy layout as the T-Cross.

The 2021 Volkswagen Taigun concept has a wide radiator grille with chrome inserts, rectangular headlamps with full LED illumination, skid plate, body cladding in the lower portion and a heavily designed front bumper with big housings for fog lamps. The taut stance is complemented with gloss black wheel arches and ORVM housing, silver roof rails and large dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the rear, the all-new Volkswagen Taigun concept has large LED tail lamps with sleek LED strip flowing across the tailgate. The bulging out design for the bumper with faux skid plates and roof spoiler are expected to be there on the production-spec model as well.

On the inside, the Volkswagen Taigun will share much of the dashboard layout and overall design with the rest of its global sub-compact siblings, including the not-for-India VW Polo Mk6. The concept model shown at Auto Expo 2020 also features contrasting panels on the dashboard, centre console and door panels. The production version could be offered in a choice of all-black or dual-tone black and beige finish for the interior.

2. Features

The production Volkswagen Taigun will likely retain the flat bottom multi-functional steering wheel, full TFT instrument console, touchscreen infotainment system positioned in a geometric housing at the centre, cascading centre console having a trapezoidal housing for automatic climate control buttons, rear AC vents and all-black roof from the concept version.

The touchscreen infotainment system should include the modern essentials like Android Auto, Apple Carplay, inbuilt navigation and display for the reverse camera. Other bits like push-button start with keyless entry, cruise control, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering are a given.

3. Engines and transmissions

Volkswagen has already announced that it will no longer rely on diesel engines, at least for its A- and B- segment offerings. The company will offer the Taigun with two petrol engines.

The basic option will be a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder engine likely producing 115 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. The higher option would be the 1.5-litre TSI-Evo turbocharged four-cylinder engine developing 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

The Volkswagen Taigun will likely be offered with 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG automatic gearboxes. It will be strictly FWD.

4. Launch timeline

With the Skoda Vision IN concept's production version confirmed to arrive in Q2 2021 (April-June 2021), we expect Volkswagen to launch the Taigun in Q3 2021 (July-September 2021) Taigun.

5. Price and rivals

Set to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the production version of the Skoda Vision IN concept, the VW Taigun should be priced from around INR 10.50-11.00 lakh (ex-showroom). Price-wise, the competition will include even the Tata Harrier and MG Hector C-SUVs. Volkswagen is targeting a localisation level of up to 95% for its MQB A0 IN models.