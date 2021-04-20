Volkswagen Polo To Soon Get Mid-life Makeover

While India is still continuing with the last generation Mk5 Volkswagen Polo, international markets had moved on to the next-generation model back in 2017. Four years since then, the Mk6 Volkswagen Polo is already up for it's mid-life update. Volkswagen has dropped a new image teasing the Polo facelift ahead of it's global debut on April 22. This development comes just days after SEAT introduced the Ibiza facelift, a car that shares it's mechanicals with the Volkswagen Polo in several markets overseas.

The teaser image only previews a small portion of the front quarter of the Polo facelift, including the revised headlamps. The updates already seem quite comprehensive from this little preview. The most notable takeaway from this teaser is a new illuminated light bar that runs across the grille and merges with the LED DRLs within the headlamp cluster. The headlamps too have been made to look much sleeker than before and feature new bi-LED lighting elements. There's even a new boomerang-shaped motif at the corners of the headlights. The grille also appears much narrower than before.

The LED light bar on the grille seems somewhat inspired by the Polo's elder sibling, the Volkswagen Golf. Elsewhere, we expect the Polo facelift to feature new bumpers at either ends and redesigned tail lamps as well. Although we haven't seen images of the interior of the Polo facelift yet, Volkswagen could update the cabin with a larger infotainment screen along with some new features. Under the hood, the Polo will likely remain mechanically unchanged, continuing with it's petrol-only engine lineup in markets overseas.

Back here in India, Volkswagen is finally evaluating bringing the Mk6 Polo to India. Perhaps it could even arrive in this upcoming facelifted guise. Like every other new Volkswagen model in India, the next-gen Polo will be underpinned by the heavily localized MQB-A0-IN platform. Volkswagen will, however, have to modify the platform to under four meters to fit into the lesser tax bracket. The international-spec model is slightly longer than the sub-four meter barrier here in India.

With the India 2.0 strategy, Volkswagen have repeatedly said that they want to maintain their premium positioning in the market. Although the next-gen Polo will be underpinned by a heavily localized platform, it's prices are inevitably bound to go up by a considerable margin. There are reports that Volkswagen could be plonking the larger 150hp/250Nm 1.5L TSI engine under the hood of the next-gen Polo in India in a top-spec GT variant. With new design, more tech and features, and of course, the new 1.5L TSI engine, prices for the next-gen Polo could very well range between INR 8-12 lakh in India.

